Mumbai gets its first pediatric palliative home care service

Mumbai's first pediatric palliative home care service, 'Titli', has been launched by Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children and Cipla Foundation.

Offering an additional layer of support to the children living with serious illnesses, this multifaceted service will provide a doctor, nurse and a counsellor for home care as well as teleconsultation to families living in Mumbai suburban district covering Colaba to Dahisar and Thane to Trombay.

The ‘Titli’ team based at B J Wadia children’s hospital will work closely with the treating physician of the child for pain and symptom management and to effectively communicate with the family and facilitate their communication and coordination with the larger medical teams at the hospital.

The service is aimed at alleviating suffering and improving the overall quality of life for the children and their families.

Palliative care is important for children as it recognizes the challenges faced by the child with serious illnesses are not confined to the disease alone.

It acknowledges that there is pain and other symptoms related to the physical, psychological, social, and spiritual needs of the patients and their families.

"Palliative care should be available immediately after the diagnosis and include all serious illnesses such as diabetes, HIV, thalassemia, muscular dystrophy, and cancer," said Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO of Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children.

Wadia Hospital in association with Cipla Foundation had launched a palliative and support care unit in 2019.

"Children with serious illnesses can now receive the same quality of care in their own homes, while in company of their siblings, parents, grandparents. We sincerely hope that this service provides them the holistic care they need in the comfort of their homes," Rumana Hamied, Managing Trustee, Cipla Foundation & Cipla Palliative Care & Training Centre said.