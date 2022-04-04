Mumbai-Goa highway in a year's time: Nitin Gadkari

The much-awaited work on the Mumbai-Goa highway - which passes through the coastal Konkan belt - would be completed in a year's time.

The highway would boost development in the region, said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

The work on Mumbai-Goa highway is under way in eleven phases.

Gadkari said the initial work was delayed due to land acquisition and obtaining permissions from Railways and Forest Department. “Mumbai-Goa is the heartbeat of this region. So we will definitely complete this work within a year. This highway now exists not only Mumbai-Goa, but it has been extended to Mangalore," Gadkari said.

Gadkari was speaking at the inauguration of three national highway projects worth Rs 131.87 crore in Raigad district and a ground-breaking ceremony held on Sunday evening for 42 km of roads worth Rs 430 crore.

Gadkari further informed that if government land becomes available on the Mumbai-Goa highway, there are plans to help set up a logistics park and truck terminal.

Regarding the employment opportunities for the youth of Konkan region, Gadkari said: “In the last seven years, JNPT has done development work worth Rs 1 lakh crore. The Special Economic Zone (SEZ) was launched in JNPT in 2016 at a cost of Rs 570 crore. It now has 24 companies operating from there. An investment of Rs 60,000 crore will come soon through this channel. This will provide employment to 1.5 lakh youth in Konkan”.

Gadkari said Maharashtra, especially the Konkan, has a rich heritage of forts. “Therefore, we will fulfil all the proposals for ropeways in the state regarding forts," said Gadkari.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has Austrian Duffelware technology available for ropeways, which can be used in the state, he said. He also suggested arranging light and sound shows at all the forts to attract more tourists.

