Mumbai-Goa road, rail traffic affected

The road and rail traffic between Mumbai and Goa on the Konkan belt was bad affected as coastal belt was pounded by heavy rains. The Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts have been receiving heavy rainfall since the last few says. A landslide at the Parashuram ghat has led to temporary closure of the main road.

Heavy rainfall in the Veer-Mangaon section led to increase in water level, resulting in regulation of several trains. Konkan Railway trains - Ratnagiri-Dadar station was regulated at Veer, Sawantwadi Road passenger at Kolad, Ernakulam Junction-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Express at Karanjade and Madgaon Junction Mandovi Express at Roha. The road traffic too was affected as Vaisashti and Jagbudi rivers in the Konkan districts was flowing in full force. Water was flowing over the road at several places.

Forest depts asks people to be safe

The Forest department has asked trekkers and nature enthusiasts of the Mumbai metropolitan region to follow safety norms as streams and waterfalls are overflowing. During monsoon, people go to Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary and Karnala Bird Sanctuary. "In the wake of constant, heavy rains, all streams and rivers flowing through SGNP, Yeoor and Tungareshwar are on a spate.

Advise all to be safe and be well away from any flowing water channels anywhere in the forests. Please be careful and don't do anything irresponsible," SGNP said.