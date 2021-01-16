Health workers in Navy hospital get Covid-19 vaccine

Mumbai: Health workers in Indian Navy hospital get Covid-19 vaccine

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 16 2021, 17:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2021, 17:24 ist
A nurse fills Covishield dose in an injection before administering to a frontline worker, after the virtual launch of COVID-19 vaccination drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Rajawadi hospital in Mumbai, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Representative image/Credit: PTI Photo

The first phase of immunisation against Covid-19 at the Western Naval Command was initiated on at INHS Asvini, the naval command hospital in Mumbai.

This phase is directed at immunising healthcare workers (HCWs) at INHS Asvini and other HCWs in Mumbai.

The vaccination drive was rolled out with Rear Admiral Sheila Mathai, Commanding Officer, INHS Asvini receiving the first dose of the vaccine. A total of 100 HCWs including Medical Officers, Nursing Officers and other paramedical staff were vaccinated on Day 1.

The session was concluded without any adverse events reported. The next phase of vaccinations will target the frontline workers and personnel deployed on operational platforms.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Maharashtra
Mumbai
Vaccine
Vaccination
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

In Pics | New Delhi's swanky new railway station

In Pics | New Delhi's swanky new railway station

Tiger's bumper bite at Bannerghatta goes viral

Tiger's bumper bite at Bannerghatta goes viral

Are young actors overthrowing Bollywood’s Top Six?

Are young actors overthrowing Bollywood’s Top Six?

How hitchhiking worms choose their 'vehicles'

How hitchhiking worms choose their 'vehicles'

 