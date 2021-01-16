Mumbai: Health workers in Indian Navy hospital get Covid-19 vaccine

The first phase of immunisation against Covid-19 at the Western Naval Command was initiated on at INHS Asvini, the naval command hospital in Mumbai.

This phase is directed at immunising healthcare workers (HCWs) at INHS Asvini and other HCWs in Mumbai.

The vaccination drive was rolled out with Rear Admiral Sheila Mathai, Commanding Officer, INHS Asvini receiving the first dose of the vaccine. A total of 100 HCWs including Medical Officers, Nursing Officers and other paramedical staff were vaccinated on Day 1.

The session was concluded without any adverse events reported. The next phase of vaccinations will target the frontline workers and personnel deployed on operational platforms.