Mumbai health workers take Covid booster dose to replenish antibodies: Report

A group of health workers, some politicians and their staff have received a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine over the past few weeks amid a debate about the requirement of booster doses in India.

Sources told The Times of India that some healthcare workers have been administered the third shot of the Covid-19 vaccine at several hospitals. This has either been done without using the Co-WIN portal or through an alternate number, the report suggested. Many of these assessed their antibody levels before getting the dose.

“The list includes doctors mainly who finished taking both their doses by February and found depletion in their antibody levels on checking,” a senior doctor is quoted as saying by the publication.

The doctor added that there is a volley of breakthrough infections among healthcare workers during and after the second wave, which has worried doctors.

Booster dose receivers preferred the Covishield vaccine, the report said. One hospital head told the publication that the third dose was taken from a vial that had some doses left at the end of the day of an inoculation drive.

While many western countries have started offering booster doses, the Centre said on Thursday that booster doses are not the central theme of the government’s scientific discussion as of now. Getting the first two doses is still a priority for the government as it scrambles to vaccinate all adults by December.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said 20 per cent of India's adult population have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and 62 per cent have got at least one dose.

Check out DH's latest videos: