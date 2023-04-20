Mumbai heat stroke deaths: Maha govt forms probe panel

Rattled by the demands for a special legislature session, judicial probe and registration of an offence of culpable homicide, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government on Thursday set up a committee to probe into various issues via-a-vis the Maharashtra Bhushan awards ceremony during which 14 people succumbed to heat stroke.

There were also reports of a stampede-like situation, however, there is no official confirmation or statement from the government in this regard.

According to an announcement made through the Chief Minister’s Office, the Additional Chief Secretary of the revenue department would go into the details.

“The committee would submit its report in a month's time. The committee would ascertain the details of the unfortunate incident. It would also suggest what precautions can be taken in future,” the CMO stated.

The Maharashtra Bhushan award was conferred to the well known social worker, Dattatreya Narayan Dharmadhikari, popularly known as Appasaheb Dharmadhikari, by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on April 16, Sunday, at the Corporate Park in Kharghar in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai.

The event was held during the morning and noon when the temperatures and humidity was soaring and several people were taken ill.

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has targeted Shinde, Fadnavis, state’s Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and Industries Minister Uday Samant, who is the guardian minister of Raigad district, for the incident.

The MVA demanded the resignation of Shinde, Fadnavis and other key functionaries and registration of an offence of culpable homicide.

The Opposition, which has accused the Shiv Sena-BJP government of hiding facts, has also knocked the doors of Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais.

State Congress President Nana Patole has requested for a two-day special session to discuss the issue. “The government could not plan this program properly. Due to poor planning, 14 deaths have occurred and more than 500 people are undergoing treatment. The possibility of this number being higher cannot be ruled out. By saying that Appasaheb Dharmadhikari had given the time for the program, the government is now blaming him,” Patole said.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ajit Pawar of the NCP said that innocent people have lost their lives and hence a judicial probe is needed.