Mumbai: House collapses after cylinder blast, woman critically injured

A 30-year-old woman received serious burn injuries as a two-storey house collapsed following a cylinder blast in suburban Vikhroli on Saturday evening, an official said.

The incident took place in Surya Nagar locality in Vikhroli (West) around 7.10 pm.

The walls and slab of the first floor of the house -- a ground-plus-one structure -- collapsed due to the LPG cylinder blast, a civic official said. Sujata Kawale (30), who lived in the house along with her family, was injured in the incident, he said.

Four fire engines were rushed to the spot after receiving a call about the incident, he added. The woman was rescued from the debris and rushed to the nearby civic-run Rajawadi Hospital. She had suffered 80-90 per cent burn injuries and her condition was said to be critical, the official said. Further details about the incident were awaited, he said.