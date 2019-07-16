Mumbai: Human chain formed to rescue people

The locals formed human chains around the four-storeyed Kesarbai Building in Dongri area - as the narrow lanes and bylanes made rescue difficult after the building caved in.

The problem got compounded when big and small leaders with their supporters made a beeline to the building in the highly-congested area.

Minutes after the incident took place, the local residents were the first responders.

Minutes later, the teams of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and Mumbai Fire Brigade reached the site, however, they had to march a few metres to reach the crash site.

The locals immediately formed a human chain to remove the debris.

They were seen carrying chunks of slabs, iron rods and rubble. A small kid was rescued and moved through a human chain.

"The residents put up a brave front and we formed a human chain to remove the rubbles passing on to the person head," said Akram Shaikh, a local resident.

That was not all, ladies from neighbouring buildings dropped towels and bedsheets down from the windows to the locals so that these could be used to clear the rubble.

For the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to reach the spot, the Mumbai police facilitated a "green corridor".

"The lanes are very narrow. This is one of the most difficult rescue operations," water resources and medical education minister Girish Mahajan said. "In some places, it is so narrow that more than three persons could not walk together," he added.

JCB machines or heavy earth moving machines could not be taken in. Even ambulances had to be parked around 50 mts away from the crash site.

Mumbai's municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said: "The rescue operations is at a very critical stage."

MFB's chief fire officer Prabhat Rahangdale himself was at the state.

Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Barve too visited the spot.

While the local residents were helping out MFB and NDRF, onlookers crowded the area.

Later, the Mumbai police requested people to stay away from the crash site - and police had to clear the crowd.