Mumbai: Hutments gutted in fire in suburban Malad; minor boy killed

PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 13 2023, 18:59 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 18:59 ist
A 12-year-old boy was killed after a fire broke out in a structure and engulfed several hutments in Kurar village in Malad suburb of Mumbai on Monday, a fire brigade official said.

The blaze erupted at around 11.15 am and soon spread to "50 to 100 hutments," the official said, adding it was doused after almost three hours.

Initially, it was declared as a 'level-two' (major) fire but was later scaled down to 'level 1', he said.

After the incident, a boy was rushed to Shatabdi hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official said.

The fire erupted on the first floor of the ground-plus-one-storey structure in a 1,200 sq feet area and soon engulfed nearby hutments.

Electric wiring and other equipment, household furniture, LPG cylinders and thermocol material were gutted, the official said.

Eight fire engines, four jumbo tankers, an ambulance and other assistance were rushed to the spot, he said.

Local people used three DCP (Dry Chemical Powder) fire extinguishers while fire personnel used two small hose lines to put out the flames.

