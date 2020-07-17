Mumbai: IPS officer tests positive for coronavirus

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 17 2020, 18:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2020, 19:03 ist

A senior IPS officer has tested positive for novel coronavirus and his office in the Mumbai police commissionerate compound will be sanitised, an official said on Friday.

The officer was actively involved in efforts to combat the outbreak and his driver, as well as a couple of staff members, had earlier been detected with the infection, he added.

Incidentally, the officer had recently attended a meeting in Mantralaya, the state secretariat, where several senior home department officials were present, he pointed out.

