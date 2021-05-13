Mumbai issues global bid to acquire 1 cr Covid vaccines

Mumbai issues global bid to acquire 1 crore Covid-19 vaccines

The bids were issued after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray cleared a proposal

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 13 2021, 00:31 ist
  • updated: May 13 2021, 00:31 ist
An elderly man gets inoculated with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against Covid-19 at a drive-in vaccination facility in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo

In a major decision, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday issued a global bid to acquire 1 crore vaccines

The bids were issued after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray cleared a proposal.

"The BMC has issued global bid today to acquire 1 crore Covid-19 vaccines to inoculate the citizens of Mumbai at the earliest possible on a massive scale in its decisive fight against the virus," BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said.

According to him, the BMC has resolved to make every possible effort in future also to acquire sufficient quantity of Covid-19 vaccines to vaccinate all eligible citizens of Mumbai on war footing in the next 60-90 days.

On Tuesday, Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray met Chahal and Additional Commissiner Suresh Kakani to discuss the procurement of vaccines.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Mumbai
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

Related videos

What's Brewing

Brain chip allows paralysed man to write

Brain chip allows paralysed man to write

India may overtake China as most populous country soon

India may overtake China as most populous country soon

Bored of WFH? IRCTC offers 'work from hotel' package

Bored of WFH? IRCTC offers 'work from hotel' package

Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war

Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war

Is it safe to get vaccinated during pregnancy?

Is it safe to get vaccinated during pregnancy?

'Weddings during lockdown may increase child marriages'

'Weddings during lockdown may increase child marriages'

 