Mumbai issues global bid to acquire 1 crore Covid-19 vaccines

In a major decision, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday issued a global bid to acquire 1 crore vaccines

The bids were issued after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray cleared a proposal.

"The BMC has issued global bid today to acquire 1 crore Covid-19 vaccines to inoculate the citizens of Mumbai at the earliest possible on a massive scale in its decisive fight against the virus," BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said.

According to him, the BMC has resolved to make every possible effort in future also to acquire sufficient quantity of Covid-19 vaccines to vaccinate all eligible citizens of Mumbai on war footing in the next 60-90 days.

On Tuesday, Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray met Chahal and Additional Commissiner Suresh Kakani to discuss the procurement of vaccines.