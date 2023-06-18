Mumbai local train coach derails in Thane

The rear coach of an electric-multiple unit (EMU) derailed in the Ambernath siding of the Central Railway (CR) in the Thane district on Sunday.
Ambernath is located around 60 km away from downtown Mumbai.
No injuries or casualties were reported. However, the services from Kalyan Junction to Karjat were briefly affected.
According to CR officials, the incident took place at 0825 hrs and by 1040 hrs the services were normal.
“Immediately after the incident efforts started to re-rail the coach and restore the traffic. Senior officers too rushed to the spot to supervise the operations,” officials said.
The cause of the derailment is being ascertained.
