Mumbai: Train route disrupted due to technical snag

Mumbai: Local train traffic disrupted on Central Railway route due to technical snag

The technical problem arose at Sandhurst Road station in south Mumbai around 1 pm

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 06 2022, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2022, 15:59 ist
As trains came to a halt, commuters got down at many places and were seen walking on the tracks towards the next station. Credit: AFP Photo

Suburban services on the main line of Central Railway were disrupted due to a snag in overhead wires on Thursday afternoon, an official said.

The technical problem arose at Sandhurst Road station in south Mumbai around 1 pm, due to which CSMT-bound slow trains were held up, he said. The services on the line have been diverted to the fast line and restoration work is in full swing, the CR official added.

As trains came to a halt, commuters got down at many places and were seen walking on the tracks towards the next station. Central Railway ferries nearly 40 lakh suburban commuters every day by operating 1,810 services.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mumbai
Maharashtra
India News
local train

What's Brewing

As guns fall silent, weddings return in Kashmir borders

As guns fall silent, weddings return in Kashmir borders

Eco-friendly 'crackers' grow into vegetable plants

Eco-friendly 'crackers' grow into vegetable plants

Scooby-Doo’s Velma finally comes out as lesbian

Scooby-Doo’s Velma finally comes out as lesbian

B'luru project trying 'cool' idea for poor urban houses

B'luru project trying 'cool' idea for poor urban houses

Heritage building, theosophical legacy

Heritage building, theosophical legacy

 