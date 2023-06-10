Mumbai: Man held for killing friend with hammer

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his friend with a hammer in Mumbai’s western suburb of Borivali in the early hours of Saturday, an official said.
Accused Ram Pukar Sahani apparently would pass disparaging comments whenever he met victim Ajit Kumar Sahani (33) and the murder was the fallout of such jibes, he said. Ram and Ajit lived at Devipada locality and were into masonry.
Read | Man kills lover, hides body in tank at home in UP
They often worked at the same site and would travel together. According to the police, Ram would always pass comments looking down upon Ajit and it upset the latter. The two got into a fight on Saturday morning over some snide remarks by Ram.
During the fight, Ram grabbed a hammer and smashed it on Ajit’s head, killing him on the spot. While Ram fled from the spot, he was arrested from Borivali hours later, the official said, adding that a case has been registered against him under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Why chronic stress drives craving for 'comfort food'
Messi in Beijing for friendly before Miami move
One giant rubber duck in Hong Kong harbour deflates
Chhattisgarh: Class 10, 12 toppers go on chopper ride
NDTV announces 'higher than industry average' hikes
How could AI destroy humanity?
Navy shows prowess amid China's Indian Ocean forays
NMC proposes common counselling for graduate courses
Road accident death rate drops in Kerala due to AI cams
A Trump-appointed judge gets the documents case