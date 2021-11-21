Mumbai: Man killed after tiff on suburban train

Mumbai: Man killed after tiff on suburban train

Deepak Chandrakant Hire (29) was stabbed on the stairs of the railway bridge at the Mankhurd station

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 21 2021, 01:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2021, 01:22 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

A 29-year-old man was killed at the Mankhurd railway station here on Saturday following a tiff inside a suburban local train, police said. The accused, who has a past criminal record, was arrested by the crime branch of Mumbai Police within six hours of the incident, an official said.

Deepak Chandrakant Hire (29) was stabbed on the stairs of the railway bridge at the Mankhurd station in the early hours, he said. Hire apparently had had a heated argument with the accused inside the luggage compartment of a local train before both of them got down, the official said.

The accused followed Hire and stabbed him before fleeing. Unit-6 of the crime branch scanned CCTV footage which showed the victim and the accused having an argument. The accused was identified as a history-sheeter who lived in Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai, the official said.

He was nabbed at Kopra village in Kharghar, the official said, adding probe was on.

