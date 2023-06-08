Mumbai man kills live-in partner, boils chopped body parts in cooker

A 32-year-old woman was murdered brutally and her body was chopped into pieces by her live-in partner at their residence in Mira Bhayandar in Thane, Maharashtra, according to news agnecy ANI.

According to police, the accused Manoj Sahni (56) killed Saraswati Vaidya three to four days back and after that he purchased a tree-cutter to chop her body into pieces. Police said that the accused boiled the pieces of her body in a pressure cooker and later filled them into plastic bags to dispose of them.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | 32-year-old woman killed by 56-year-old live-in partner | As per Police, the accused Manoj Sahni killed Saraswati Vaidya 3-4 days back and after that, he purchased a tree-cutter to chop her into pieces. Police say that the accused boiled pieces of her body… pic.twitter.com/ilFUfWVOLY — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2023

The police said that over 12-13 pieces of the woman's body were recovered from the site.

The body was discovered after neighbours complained of stench emanating from the flat of the Akashganga building at Geetanagar in Nayanagar locality of Mira Road in Thane district.

After the neighbours reported the matter to the police, a team of officials went to the building, opened the flat, and were stunned by the crime scene.

The Nayanagar police station of the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police commissionerate is investigating the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Bajbale is monitoring the investigations.

“When the police entered the flat, they recovered a dead body. The suspect has attempted to cut the body in pieces,” police officials said.

The duo were staying in the flat, a rented accommodation, for the past three years.

The spot panchnama and the FIR is being made, latest reports said.

It is not yet known when the heinous crime was committed and the reasons behind it.

(With inputs from DHNS)

