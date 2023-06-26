Mumbai man rides scooter with seven minor pillion riders, booked for 'attempted culpable homicide'

The Mumbai Traffic Police booked a man for 'attempted culpable homicide' after a video of him riding a scooter with seven minor pillion riders went viral on social media.
A Twitter user Sohail Qureshi tweeted a video showing a man riding his scooter with two children in the front, three others on the back seat, one standing on the metal guard and another on the footrest. "This irresponsible maniac is riding with seven children on a scooter. He should be immediately arrested for risking the lives of seven young children. Even the parents of these kids should be prosecuted," the user tweeted tagging the Mumbai Police.
Taking a note of the viral video, the Mumbai Traffic Police booked the man in central Mumbai for attempted culpable homicide under Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code.
"Not the ride we support! This rider had put the life of all pillion riders and others in danger. A serious offence u/sec 308 IPC for attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against the accused rider," the Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted.
While many Twitter users appreciated the Mumbai Traffic Police for their work, others flagged similar instances on the thread, requesting the cops to take action against other violators.
