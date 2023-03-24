Mumbai man stabs five persons in a fit of rage

In a shocking incident, a middle-aged man went berserk and stabbed five persons in a building at the Grant Road area of Mumbai on Friday. The reason behind the incident is not yet known.
The suspect was identified as Chetan Gala (54), who attacked his neighbours in a fit of rage. The Dr DB Marg police station has registered an FIR and investigations were in progress.
The incident took place at the Parvati Mansion building.
According to police, the five injured persons have been admitted to the Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai. Two of the victims are serious.
