Mumbai mandates quarantine for travellers from at-risk nations; civic body to check in on quarantined arrivals 5 times a day

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has released strict home quarantine guidelines to monitor international travellers from high-risk countries arriving in Mumbai amid a threat of new Covid-19 variant, Omicron.

The Ward War Room (WWR) team will be checking in on the travellers from 'high-risk' or 'at-risk' countries who are mandated to quarantine themselves at home for seven days. Guidelines included being polite and monitoring those quaratined up to 5 times a day,

These are some of the protocols that have to be upheld:

* The Disaster Management Unit will be sending the WWR a list of such international passengers at 10 am every day.

* The WWR will call and inform arrivals about the same and brief them about the protocols that are to be followed while in quarantine. The notice also mentions that all of this must be done 'politely'.

* The notice also mentions that each individual under home quarantine will be monitored by the WWR, who will call them 5 times a day to make sure rules are being followed.

* In addition, the WWR will send medical teams and an ambulance to mark their presence regularly.

* Doctors will also call them 'politely' for counselling purposes, the notice states.

* Adherence to the home quarantine order is mandatory and the passengers will be shifted to government-run institutions if they are found violating it.

* An RT-PCR test will be conducted after seven days and necessary steps will be taken accordingly.

