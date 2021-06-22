Mumbai: Man's advocate claims 'Peter Pan Syndrome', gets bail in case of sexual assault of minor girl

A Mumbai court granted bail to a man whose advocate said he was suffering from 'Peter Pan Syndrome' in a case of kidnap and sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl. Special Judge S C Jadhav on Monday granted bail to the 23-year-old accused on a bond of Rs 25,000 and several other conditions.

Appearing for the accused, advocate Sunil Pandey, stated that his client was suffering from 'Peter Pan Syndrome' - a term used to describe an adult male or female who is socially immature. "The victim's family knew about their relationship. But her family didn't like their relationship due to the boy's illness and poor background and also had a grudge against his family members," Pandey told the court.

The lawyer further said the victim had the knowledge of what she was doing and got into the relationship voluntarily. However, special public prosecutor Veena Shelar opposed the plea and denied all the allegations made by the applicant. The prosecution contended that there is prima-facie sufficient material on record to show the involvement of the applicant in the commission of the offence.

There is no material on record about the illness of the accused applicant. If the accused is released on bail, he may tamper with the evidence in the case, the prosecutor said. The court, after hearing the submissions, granted bail to the accused, saying his detention would serve no purpose as the probe into the matter was completed and nothing had to be recovered from him.

The court noted that the victim's statement "prima facie shows she herself left her parents' house and joined the company of the accused". The court further observed: "The facts of the case indicate the girl (even though she is a minor) had sufficient knowledge and capacity to know the full import of what she was doing and only thereafter voluntarily joined the applicant."