Mumbai may report 2,000 plus Covid-19 cases daily

The financial capital of Mumbai is expecting to get more than 2,000 Covid-19 daily and have accordingly beefed up the bed strength and other measures.

However, the current spike has been attributed to the revamping of Covid-19 testing facilities in Mumbai.

During the last week, from 31 August to 6 September, Mumbai has seen 1,1043 new coronavirus cases, thus the average patients have been 1,550 plus, according to the date of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Mumbai’s municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that the BMC had conducted approximately 4000 tests everyday on an average in May and June 2020.

This was ramped up to 6,500 tests on an average everyday in the month of July 2020. In the month of August 2020, the testing per day was 7,619.

“It was decided in the last week of August 2020 to further revamp the testing. In the month of September 2020, accordingly, tests have been around 9,000 to 10,000 every day since 1 September and today, it touched 11,861,” Chahal said.

This is the primary reason for the increase in the number of positive cases in Mumbai. Considering the fact that approximately 4,800 beds are lying vacant under DCH / DCHC facilities under BMC and another set of 6,200 Covid beds in jumbo field hospitals lying fully ready which can be added on to the dashboard at a short notice.

“Around 60 to 70 % positive cases are asymptomatic in nature requiring home quarantine only, the availability of beds for symptomatic positive cases in Mumbai will not be an issue at all, even if the number of positive cases on an average goes beyond 2,000 every day,” Chahal asserted.

The BMC is adding 250 additional ICU beds on the dashboard in the next 3 days to ensure that at least 350 plus ICU beds remain vacant every day, as an assurance to the citizens of Mumbai.

The strategy of BMC to substantially ramp up the tests from average testing of 7,619 everyday in the month of August to 10,000-14,000 tests everyday in the month of September, resulting in an increase in the average number of positive cases from 1,000-13,00 to 1,700-2,000 everyday by effectively utilising a large number of vacant Covid beds available in the city of Mumbai will help to accelerate arrest of the spread of the coronavirus in the city.