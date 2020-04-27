Mumbai mayor turns nurse during coronavirus pandemic

Leading form the front, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Monday donned the uniform of a nurse to boost the morale of healthcare personnel during the worst-ever crisis involving COVID-19 pandemic. The 56-year-old Pednekar is a former nurse.

She had worked as a nurse in a hospital at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust at Uran in Raigad district. A four-time corporator, she represents the G/South Ward that covers major parts of Worli.

"We all know, we are passing through a crisis....nurses are on job...second and third year nursing students are also working. I have come to be with them, boost their morale," said Pednekar as she visited the BYL Nair Charitable Hospital & TN Medical College in Mumbai Central.

"It is the need of the hour that citizens should he at home...we are there to help them," she said. Pednekar also thanked Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Born to a mill worker's daughter in Worli Naka, she married Kishor Pednekar and moved to Lower Parel. However, to make ends meet, she took up the job of a nurse in 1992.

The same year, she joined Shiv Sena inspired by late Bal Thackeray. A few days ago, she played a lead role in organising a COVID-19 testing camp for journalists. However, after some of them tested positive, she went into self quarantine at major's house in Byculla.