Mumbai Metropolitan Region a Covid hotspot again after active cases cross 1 lakh mark

The financial capital of Mumbai and the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has once again emerged as a Covid-19 hotspot with close to one lakh active cases.

MMR was previously a hotspot in both the first and second waves in 2020 and 2021, respectively, reporting the highest cases across the country. As the country enters the third wave of the pandemic, it remains the largest hotspot.

On Thursday, the state recorded 36,235 cases and 13 deaths taking the progressive total to 67,93,297 and 1,41,594, respectively.

The active cases in the state crossed the one lakh mark and now stands at 1,14,847.

During the day, Mumbai recorded 20,181 cases while MMR saw 30,312 cases as the Omicron surge hit India's business hub.

Mumbai has the highest umber of active cases in the MMR with 79,260, followed by Thane, 15,743; Palghar, 2,458; and Raigad, 2,561.

In Mumbai-MMR, the hospital bed occupancy is around 15 per cent and the government has asked people not to panic. “There is no reason to panic but to be safe,” state public health and family welfare minister Rajesh Tope said.

Organised Medicine Academic Guild (OMAG) secretary general Dr IS Gilada, however, said that the emerging scenario of Mumbai is concerning. “Mumbai 20,181 Covid-19 cases, breaks its own record, 33% jump over yesterday. TPR-30%. Threshold for lockdown crossed. Bed occupancy rising. Don't know where we are heading? Work from home for many, roads with minimal traffic, people stay home in self restraint. Challenging time,” he posted on Twitter.

