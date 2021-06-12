Mumbai Metropolitan Region cross 30,000 Covid deaths

The Mumbai metropolitan region crossed the 30,000-mark of Covid-19 deaths on Saturday even as the Maharashtra government continued to reconcile figures and update the portal, shooting up the casualty numbers.

During the day, the MMR recorded 84 deaths and 2,267 cases, taking the progressive total to 30,236 and 15,61,266, according to the Public Health Department.

Compared with the peak 2,619 deaths declared on Friday, the state has revealed the second highest 1,966 fatalities on Saturday - comprising 360 new deaths, and 1,606 earlier deaths – which pulled up the toll from 1,06,367 to 1,08,333.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in terms of casualties and infections.