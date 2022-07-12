Mumbai Metropolitan Region gets its first eco-tourism village

Stepping up the fight against climate change, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has got its first eco-tourism village, which would go a long way in educating people about mangroves and protecting them.

The Maharashtra State Mangrove Cell and Mangrove Foundation have planned for the development of Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s (MMR) first eco-tourism village at Marambalpada in Virar in the Palghar district.

The development of the Mangrove and Marine Biodiversity Information Centre at Marambalpada in Virar serves as the first step toward developing the ecotourism initiatives at this site.

Under the Mangrove eco-tourism, this Mangrove and Marine Biodiversity Information Centre will be home to various interventions like Mangrove boat safari, nature trails, birdwatching, mangrove boardwalk, island visit and will be available for the visitors in the vicinity of the Virar city.

Virendra Tiwari, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Mangrove Cell) said, “The development of this Centre will not only give a boost to the eco-tourism initiative in Marambalpada but will also enhance the visitors’ experience and help in generating additional revenue for the local people. This centre will also encourage local communities to enhance their efforts towards conservation of mangroves.”

The Centre is located on land owned by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), which issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) for this development. Being located in a Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) area, the Centre has been constructed using three containers to prevent any damage to the surrounding zones.

Those visiting this new Centre will be privy to colourful displays about the information on the local people and culture of the village, mangroves, and allied biodiversity. With proper fencing and CCTV camera facility in place, the total budget of this Centre is approximately Rs 45 lakh of which Inner Wheel Club has contributed funds of Rs 15 lakh and the rest is funded by the Mangrove Foundation of Maharashtra, a subsidiary of the Mangrove Cell.

“The most unique aspect of this centre is the top viewing deck which offers a 360-degree birds-eye view of the mangroves of Marambalpada. Also, MMB has given permission for carrying out thematic wall painting of their neighbouring shelter shade for mangrove conservation purposes,” said Dr Sheetal Pachpande, Ecologist and Deputy Director (Projects) Mangrove Foundation.

Also, a boat has been purchased for Rs 10 lakh for this eco-tourism village and named ‘Indrayani’, which will be operated by villagers after the monsoon. Tourists will be able to get glimpses of beautiful mangroves through this 12-seater boat purchased under the Mangrove Conservation and Livelihood Generation Scheme, in which Rs 1 lakh has been contributed by group members while Rs 9 lakh was given from the Mangrove Foundation.

“In the past, the village had very little or negligible mangrove cover due to which villagers had to build bunds to protect their fields and houses from the rising water levels. Bund creation led to increased silt accumulation and new mudflats added to the mangrove cover,” said Vandan Jhaveri, Assistant Director (Ecotourism), Mangrove Foundation.