Mumbai: Minor stabs man to death, two detained

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 16 2020, 21:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2020, 21:24 ist
Representative image/iStock

A 19-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by three persons, including two minors, over a petty dispute in the western suburb of Malad here, police said on Thursday.

While the minors were detained by the police, the hunt is on for the absconding accused, an official said.

The incident took place late on Wednesday when Karan Sigwan, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Appapada, confronted one of the minors for allegedly stealing some pigeons that he owned, he said.

A heated argument ensued and the minor stabbed Sigwan in the stomach killing him instantly, while two other accused aided the attack, he said.

The minors were detained by the Kurar police, while the hunt is on for the third accused, he added.

murder
Maharashtra
