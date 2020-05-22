Mumbai-MMR COVID-19 toll goes beyond 1,000

The COVID-19 toll in Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) crossed the 1,000-mark on Friday. The death toll in the Mumbai-MMR area now stands at 1,027 while the total positive cases at 34,107.

Of these Mumbai, the financial capital of India, accounts for 909 deaths and 27,251 cases.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

On Friday, a total of 63 deaths and fresh 2,940 cases were reported.

This has taken the progressive total to 1,517 deaths and 44,582 cases.

The total number of patients who have recovered are 12,583, of which 857 were discharged in the last 24 hours. If one looks at the MMR data, there is a rise in numbers.