Mumbai: MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande attacked during morning walk; attempt-to-murder case registered

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 03 2023, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2023, 22:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande suffered fractures after being attacked with a cricket bat and stump by a group of people while he was on a morning walk in central Mumbai's Dadar area on Friday morning, a police official said.

Shivaji Park police have registered a case of attempt to murder against three to four persons for assaulting the MNS general secretary and former corporator, the official said.

The official said Deshpande sustained two fractures in his right hand and injuries to his legs in the attack.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and discharged after treatment, he said.

The police are going through footage from CCTV cameras in the area to ascertain the identities of the attackers, who had covered their faces, he said.

“We have got some clues about them,” said the official, refusing to disclose more. Police have pressed charges under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 307 (attempt to murder) and 506-II (criminal intimidation), said the official, adding that further investigation is underway.

Deshpande’s party colleague Akhil Chitre later released a video saying the attackers will be paid back in the same coin.

India News
Indian Politics
MNS
Crime

