Keep generators ready: Mumbai municipal commissioner

Mumbai municipal commissioner asks hospitals to keep generators ready due to power outage

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 12 2020, 13:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2020, 13:50 ist
Mumbai hospitals to keep generators ready due to power outage. Credit: PTI Photo

The Mumbai municipal commissioner on Monday asked all hospitals to keep diesel generator sets ready in case the power outage in the city lasts more that two hours.

Large parts of the financial capital reported a major power outage this morning due to a technical failure.

For Mumbai power outage live updates, click here

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has asked all hospitals to contact their transport garage officers to get enough diesel to operate generators for at least eight hours so that there are no power failures, especially in ICUs.

He also asked hospitals to update their respective control room heads about the situation every 30 minutes and directed the disaster management control room and concerned officers to coordinate the operation. 

Mumbai
Maharashtra
power outage

