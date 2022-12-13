Man who threatened Sharad Pawar arrested

Mumbai Police arrests Bihar man who made threat calls to Sharad Pawar

He allegedly used obscene language and on some occasions told the constable on duty 'will come to Mumbai and shoot with a country-made gun'

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 13 2022, 15:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2022, 21:34 ist
File photo of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI

Taking swift action, the Mumbai Police arrested a man from Bihar who had been issuing threats to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar by calling up at his home, the Silver Oak bungalow at Breach Candy in Mumbai. 

The suspect was identified as Narayan Kumar Soni, a 45-year-old man. A Mumbai police team arrested him in Patna and brought to Mumbai. 

The Gamdevi police, which has registered an FIR, produced him at Girgaum court which remanded him to police custody till 16 December.

The NCP leader’s office and security detail had lodged a complaint with Gamdevi police station and the office of Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) earlier about the caller. 

Police registered a case under section 294, 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bihar
Sharad Pawar
India News
Arrest
threat call

What's Brewing

Arjun Tendulkar slams ton on debut in Ranji Trophy

Arjun Tendulkar slams ton on debut in Ranji Trophy

Ukraine's latest need: 50 mn LED light bulbs

Ukraine's latest need: 50 mn LED light bulbs

Inside a Lego factory, where Christmas wishes come true

Inside a Lego factory, where Christmas wishes come true

Aryan Khan, AB In-Bev to launch their own vodka brand

Aryan Khan, AB In-Bev to launch their own vodka brand

Tawang Clash: Remote, undefined India-China border

Tawang Clash: Remote, undefined India-China border

 