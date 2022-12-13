Mumbai Police arrests Bihar man who made threat calls to Sharad Pawar

Taking swift action, the Mumbai Police arrested a man from Bihar who had been issuing threats to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar by calling up at his home, the Silver Oak bungalow at Breach Candy in Mumbai.

The suspect was identified as Narayan Kumar Soni, a 45-year-old man. A Mumbai police team arrested him in Patna and brought to Mumbai.

The Gamdevi police, which has registered an FIR, produced him at Girgaum court which remanded him to police custody till 16 December.

The NCP leader’s office and security detail had lodged a complaint with Gamdevi police station and the office of Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) earlier about the caller.

Police registered a case under section 294, 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code.