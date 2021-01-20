Mumbai police bust casting couch racket, rescue 8 girls

In a major swoop, CID of Mumbai police busted a big casting couch racket and arrested three people, including two women, and rescued eight girls.

The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) team led by assistant police inspector Sachin Waze and Social Service Branch (SSB) of the crime branch-CID carried out the operation.

According to the CIU, it received information that a person with codename Prem, who is the casting director and a film producer, induces wannabe models/actresses to push them into the prostitution racket, and that the clients were called through various websites.

The police team then deposited Rs 2 lakh in a bank account given by Prem as a bait. On Wednesday, the CIU and SSB laid a trap in Ramada Plaza hotel in Juhu.

In the operation, eight girls were rescued while the trio was arrested.

The accused were booked under provisions of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The police seized Rs 5.59 lakh, 15 smartphones, a Duster car from the accused.

The Juhu police have registered a case.

“During the preliminary investigations, it has been revealed that the rescued girls have worked in several advertisements as models and various movies and web series. They have complained of inducement by the accused persons to compromise to get roles in advertisements and films,” crime branch officials said.