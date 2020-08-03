Mumbai police capable of conducting investigation: Raut

Mumbai police capable of conducting investigation: Sanjay Raut

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Aug 03 2020, 13:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 15:32 ist
Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI Photo

Asserting that Mumbai police is compared to Scotland Yard, the ruling Shiv Sena on Monday asserted that investigations must continue in a free and fair manner. 

"The world knows about the competence of the Mumbai police. It is compared with Scotland Yard, "Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said. 

He said, "Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones".

"I was seeing a Raj Kumar movie and just remembered his famous dialogue. I like Raj Kumar," he said,  referring to the dialogue 'jinke apne ghar sheeshay ke hoon … woh doosron par patthar nahi phenka karte ' from blockbuster 'Waqt.' 

When Raut was repeatedly asked as to whom he was referring to, he said: "..... it is just that I like Raj Kumar. I just remembered the great actor. People know what I am referring to."

Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena
Mumbai
Maharashtra

