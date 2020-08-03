Mumbai police capable of conducting investigation: Sanjay Raut

Asserting that Mumbai police is compared to Scotland Yard, the ruling Shiv Sena on Monday asserted that investigations must continue in a free and fair manner.

"The world knows about the competence of the Mumbai police. It is compared with Scotland Yard, "Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said.

He said, "Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones".

"I was seeing a Raj Kumar movie and just remembered his famous dialogue. I like Raj Kumar," he said, referring to the dialogue 'jinke apne ghar sheeshay ke hoon … woh doosron par patthar nahi phenka karte ' from blockbuster 'Waqt.'

राज कुमार का एक डायलॉग आज मुझे बहोत याद आ रहा है......

"चिनाय सेठ...,

जिनके घर शीशेके बने होते है..वो दुसरो पे पत्थर नही फेका करते.."

समझने वालोंको इशारा काफी है!!!!

जय महाराष्ट्र! — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) August 3, 2020

When Raut was repeatedly asked as to whom he was referring to, he said: "..... it is just that I like Raj Kumar. I just remembered the great actor. People know what I am referring to."