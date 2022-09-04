Mumbai police, civic body warn revellers over bridges amid Ganeshutsav festivities

With the final immersion day of idols of Lord Ganesh approaching, the Mumbai civic body and police have warned the revellers about “possible dangers” vis-a-vis 13 bridges in the financial capital of India.

Lakhs of people will throng to the roads of Mumbai on September 9, coinciding with Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of the Ganeshutsav, when big idols are immersed in the Arabian Sea and other water bodies of Mumbai.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a “Public Notice and Appeal to Ganesh devotees and Ganesh mandals regarding possible danger” in which they have listed out 13 bridges.

Also Read | Mumbai: Demolition of British-era Carnac bridge begins; work likely to take 3 months, says CR

These bridges are - Ghatkopar Rail Over Bridge, Currey Road Rail Over Bridge, Arthur Road Rail Over Bridge or Chinchpokli Rail Over Bridge, Byculla Rail Over Bridge, Marine Lines Rail Over Bridge, Sandhurst Road Rail Over Bridge between Grant Road and Charni Road, French Rail Over Bridge between Grant Road and Charni Road, Kennedy Rail Over Bridge between Grant Road and Charni Road, Falkland Rail Over Bridge between Grant Road and Mumbai Central, Bellasis Road Bridge near Mumbai Central Station, Mahalaxmi Steel Rail Over Bridge, Prabhadevi-Carol Rail Over Bridge and Lokmanya Tilak Railway Bridge at Dadar.

“…it is informed that these bridges are old and have become dangerous…also some of these bridges are undergoing repair work or will be started after monsoon. Therefore, all Ganesha devotees should take care…,” the notice reads.

Also Read | Foreign diplomats take darshan of Lord Ganesh in Mumbai

The authorities have pointed out that people should not dance while the idols pass through these bridges. Besides, the procession should not stop as it passes through these bridges.

It also pointed out that the bridges at Currey Road, Arthur Road, Chinchpokli and Byculla would not carry more than 16 tonnes of weight at a time - the total weight of vehicles and devotees - and hence care should be taken at all times.

BrihanMumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS) President Naresh Dahibhavkar said that representatives of Ganesh mandals had met the officials of Mumbai Police and BMC and necessary cooperation have been assured.