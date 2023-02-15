Mumbai police continue drive against e-cigarettes

Continuing its drive against e-cigarettes, the Mumbai Police has raided the famous Muchhad Paanwala shop and arrested one of its owners for selling the banned cigarettes.

The action was taken by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police.

It may be mentioned, the owners of Muchhad Paanwala were under scanner in January, 2021 when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was investigating the larger nexus of drug mafia and celebrities.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Man sentenced to 20 years in jail for repeatedly raping minor girl, making her pregnant

Mucchad Paanwala is the famous paan shop in the Kemps Corner area of Mumbai.

The ANC has registered four cases of selling e-cigarettes, including two in south Mumbai and one each in central Mumbai and western suburbs.

A total of 947 e-cigarettes worth more than Rs 13.65 lakh were seized, according to ANC officials.

The shopkeepers have been booked under relevant sections of the Electronic Cigarettes Prohibition Act, 2019 and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA), 2003.