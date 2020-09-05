Mumbai cops cooperating with CBI in SSR case: Deshmukh

Mumbai police cooperating with CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput case: Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Sep 05 2020, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 15:50 ist
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Credit: DH File Photo

Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said the Mumbai police is extending full cooperation to the CBI in its probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team has been camping in Mumbai since August 20 to probe the case, which was earlier being handled by the Mumbai police.

"The Mumbai police is giving full cooperation and support to the CBI in its inquiry and the investigation underway in Mumbai," Deshmukh said in response to a query.

Patna-born Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, following which the Mumbai police was looking into the matter.

However, on August 19, the Supreme Court upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father at Patna against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his suicide, to the CBI. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sushant Singh Rajput
CBI
Anil Deshmukh
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

This tiny village has contributed 164 teachers!

This tiny village has contributed 164 teachers!

Vivo teases colour-changing phone

Vivo teases colour-changing phone

Zuckerberg, the most powerful unelected man in America

Zuckerberg, the most powerful unelected man in America

Brazil fires burn world’s largest tropical wetlands

Brazil fires burn world’s largest tropical wetlands

Forget TikTok, China’s powerhouse app is WeChat

Forget TikTok, China’s powerhouse app is WeChat

 