Mumbai police detain brother of Arjun Rampal's partner in Goa; to be lodged in prison in Mumbai

The Mumbai unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau had initiated action against him

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 21 2022, 19:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 19:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Mumbai police on Thursday detained Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades, in Goa as part of a preventive action initiated by the NCB, an official said.

The Mumbai unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had initiated action against him by issuing an order last year under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act, he said. Once Demetriades is brought to Mumbai, he will be sent to the Arthur Road prison in the city, the official said. "NCB Mumbai had initiated the action against Demetriades. An order under the PITNDPS Act was issued against him on September 21 last year," he said.

Demetriades had challenged the order in the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on March 28 this year, he said, adding that his plea was rejected by the court. He had then moved an application before the Supreme Court against the high court, which was rejected by the apex court on Tuesday, he said.

"Accordingly, the detention order of Agisilaos Demetriades was to be executed by the Mumbai police. A team of Mumbai police detained him in Goa on Thursday at Goa and he will be lodged at Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai," he said.

PITNDPS Act provides for issue of preventive detention orders against any person with a view to prevent him from engaging in illicit traffic in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, he said.

