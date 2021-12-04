Mumbai Police files chargesheet against Param Bir Singh, others

The Mumbai Police on Saturday filed its chargesheet against suspended DGP-rank IAS officer and its former chief Param Bir Singh in an alleged case of extortion lodged by a city-based businessman.

The chargesheet was filed before the 37th Esplanade Magistrate Court.

This is the first chargesheet filed against Singh, a former Mumbai Commissioner of Police in Mumbai and Thane.

Also Read | Maharashtra government suspends Param Bir Singh

Singh is an officer of the 1988-batch of the Indian Police Service.

The chargesheet, with the evidence and the recorded statements of witnesses, also names dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze, currently in custody and two others in the extortion case filed by a hotelier, Bimal Agarwal.

The two other accused named are Alpesh Patel and Sumit Singh, who are currently out on bail, and the police have yet to file the charges against two more accused, Vinay Singh and Riyaz Bhati.

Check out DH's latest videos: