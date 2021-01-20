Mumbai Police files FIR against 'Tandav' makers

the Mumbai Police on Wednesday filed a fresh FIR against the makers of the web series, Tandav, that has run into controversy and is under fire of BJP and Hindutva groups.

The show, which streams on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, had received wide criticism.

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by BJP MLA and spokesperson Ram Kadam. The FIR which is lodged at the Ghatkopar police station has been filed against Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra, Aparna Purohit of Amazon Prime and Gaurav Solanki and Amit Agrawal.

Also Read | HC grants transit pre-arrest bail to 'Tandav' director, others

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, the lead actor, too has been booked. The Indian Penal Code sections filed against them include 153(A), 295 (A) and 505 (2).

Targetting the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, Kadam said, “After four days, the Maharashtra government woke up from a slumber.”

The FIR comes at a time when the Uttar Pradesh team landed in Mumbai to investigate the case against the web series. Taking cognisance of complaints about the web series, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had on Sunday sought an explanation from Amazon Prime Video on the issue.

The makers, however, had tendered an apology.

“The web series ‘Tandav’ is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead,” the Tandav team had said.