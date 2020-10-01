Mumbai Police grills Anurag Kashyap over Payal Ghosh's sexual harassment complaint

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was on Thursday grilled by Mumbai police in connection with charges of sexual harassment levelled by actor Payal Ghosh.

Kashyap (48) appeared before the Versova police station where the case against him has been lodged.

"Based on Payal Ghosh’s complaint, an FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement)," an officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

In her police complaint and statement, the actor alleged that Anurag Kashyap sexually assaulted her at a place on Yari Road in Versova in 2013. The interrogation is still underway.