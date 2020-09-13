Mumbai police inspector dies of Covid-19; toll 75

The number of Covid-19 deaths in the Mumbai Police force reached 75 on Sunday with a 53-year- old inspector succumbing to the infection, an official said.

The deceased inspector was attached to Vakola police station in the city. He was briefly hospitalised after a minor road accident and was recovering at his home, the official said.

"Around 5.30 am, the inspector suddenly collapsed inside his bathroom and became unconscious. He was rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead," the official added.

His samples returned positive for the Covid-19 infection, he said.