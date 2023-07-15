Drones, gliders banned in Mumbai till July 29

Mumbai Police issues prohibitory order banning drones, gliders, gathering of five or more persons till July 29

The prohibitory order covers processions, use of loudspeakers and other sound amplifying systems, musical bands and bursting of firecrackers.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 15 2023, 18:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 18:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Mumbai police on Saturday issued a preventive order banning the flying of drones, remote controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders, para motors, hand gliders and hot air balloons over the metropolis for a period of 30 days, an official said.

The prohibitory order, which he said was a "regular" one, was in view of the possibility of misuse of such objects to target VVIPS, endanger life of public at large, destroy public property and cause law and order disturbance.

The order also bans unlawful assemblies of five or more persons due to information gathered from various sources about likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance to public tranquility from such gatherings, the official added.

The prohibitory order covers processions, use of loudspeakers and other sound amplifying systems, musical bands and bursting of firecrackers, he said.

However, marriage and funeral functions, statutory meeting of companies, clubs, assemblies in and around cinemas, halls, schools etc are exempt, the official pointed out.

The prohibitory order will be in place from Saturday till July 29, the Mumbai police official said.

