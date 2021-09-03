Mumbai Police launches drive against people moving without masks

With the Ganesh festival just a week away and amid the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic’s third wave, the Mumbai Police has launched a massive drive against people moving without masks.

The Mumbai Police, on its Twitter handle posted that masks are MVP - most valuable protection.

The social media post explains - “OP (obey protocol), PoV (precaution over virus), MIA (mask in action) and PVS (first person safety)”.

Mask is the real MVP: Most Valuable Protection!#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/Iy0B7Uqoai — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) September 1, 2021

Mumbai Police chief Hemant Nagrale has warned people to use masks several times in the past.

Mumbai’s joint commissioner of police (law and order) Vishwas Nangre-Patil is personally monitoring the drive.

The Ganesh festival starts on 10 September, when people will be on the streets in large numbers.

Besides, pre-festival sales are also picking up and families are coming out of purchases. “In many cases, we have seen that people are not wearing masks or are not wearing them properly,” police officials said.

Mumbai has been posting 200 to 350 Covid-19 cases daily on an average and deaths below 10.

With more and more travelling on local trains and public transport, the administration and police do not want to take any chances.

The Centre has already asked the Maharashtra government to ensure that people follow norms during the festivals.