Mumbai police launches 'Sunday Street' initiative

Several roads in Mumbai will be shut for traffic for four hours on Sunday morning to allow local residents to indulge in activities like yoga, cycling, walks, skating and various games on the streets.

The initiative, called 'Sunday Street', was introduced by newly-appointed Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey.

The Sunday Street will be held between 6 am and 10 am every Sunday in half-a-dozen locations in Mumbai -- Marine Drive, Linking Road, Mindspace, Carter Road, Mulund and Bandra-Kurla Complex.

During these four hours, on open roads, people can engage in activities like yoga, cycling walks, skating and various games.

Open Streets movements, also known as Ciclovias, originated in South America as a way to get people to socialise, exercise and simply see life in their city from a different perspective.

“Sunday streets is to make streets available to citizens with no moving traffic. You can come with families. Play games. Play music. Ride bikes. Do yoga. With streets being totally free,” said Pandey asking people to join the movement and said that the Mumbai Police would display its percussion band.

Several groups have welcomed the initiative, and some groups are demanding more roads to be covered into Sunday Streets.

“This will be a game-changer for the city. Many people fell ill due to prolonged stay inside houses due to Covid-19. This will give them an avenue to vent out and explore the free street by using the Sunday streets initiative,” said Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen’s Association.

“People of Charkop will be happy to get one Sunday initiative road in Charkop too. Also please make such an initiative for illegal hawkers too. Please give them certain days of week or specific timings for hawking activity and roads be kept clear during peak hours,” said Charkop Green Warriors.

