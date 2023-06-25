Operation all out: Mumbai police nab 236 wanted accused

Mumbai police nab 236 wanted accused during 'operation all out'

As many as 323 accused in robbery cases were checked, of which 48 who were externed from the city were arrested, Police said.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 25 2023, 18:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2023, 19:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

More than 200 wanted accused were arrested by the Mumbai police during “operation all out”, which was conducted to crackdown on criminals, drug peddlers and motorists violating norms in the city, an official said on Sunday.

The police undertook the combing operation on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at 215 places in different parts of the city, and checked 955 criminals, out of which 236 wanted accused were arrested, he said.

Also Read | Missing bike complaint leads Uttar Pradesh Police to killer parents

A total of 19 drug-related cases were registered and 28 peddlers were caught, while action was taken against 83 persons for consumption of narcotics, the official said.

As many as 323 accused in robbery cases were checked, of which 48 who were externed from the city were arrested, he said.

More than 600 hotels, lodges and among other establishments were checked during the operation, the official said, adding that 28 people were nabbed for possession of illegal weapons.

Action was taken against 69 people under the Maharashtra Police Act, while 5,927 motorists were checked during the operation and action was taken against violators, he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Mumbai police

Related videos

What's Brewing

Car washes away in Haryana's Panchkula, woman rescued

Car washes away in Haryana's Panchkula, woman rescued

PM Modi visits Egypt's 11th century Al-Hakim Mosque

PM Modi visits Egypt's 11th century Al-Hakim Mosque

Kamal Haasan joins cast of 'Project K'

Kamal Haasan joins cast of 'Project K'

Victims of domestic violence narrate tales of horror

Victims of domestic violence narrate tales of horror

Are multiplexes ruining a sensitive viewership?

Are multiplexes ruining a sensitive viewership?

Travel the universe, with the ‘Great Explainer’

Travel the universe, with the ‘Great Explainer’

Don’t question the son of the ‘Mother of Democracy’!

Don’t question the son of the ‘Mother of Democracy’!

Kachori wali Amma: A woman's tale of beating the odds

Kachori wali Amma: A woman's tale of beating the odds

Over 4K cross Sydney Harbour Bridge ahead of Women's WC

Over 4K cross Sydney Harbour Bridge ahead of Women's WC

 