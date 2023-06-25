Mumbai police nab 236 wanted accused during 'operation all out'

More than 200 wanted accused were arrested by the Mumbai police during “operation all out”, which was conducted to crackdown on criminals, drug peddlers and motorists violating norms in the city, an official said on Sunday.

The police undertook the combing operation on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at 215 places in different parts of the city, and checked 955 criminals, out of which 236 wanted accused were arrested, he said.

Also Read | Missing bike complaint leads Uttar Pradesh Police to killer parents

A total of 19 drug-related cases were registered and 28 peddlers were caught, while action was taken against 83 persons for consumption of narcotics, the official said.

As many as 323 accused in robbery cases were checked, of which 48 who were externed from the city were arrested, he said.

More than 600 hotels, lodges and among other establishments were checked during the operation, the official said, adding that 28 people were nabbed for possession of illegal weapons.

Action was taken against 69 people under the Maharashtra Police Act, while 5,927 motorists were checked during the operation and action was taken against violators, he said.