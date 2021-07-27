Mumbai police nab gangster Ravi Pujari's henchman in arms case

The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai police's crime branch arrested a henchman of gangster Ravi Pujari, wanted for the murder of a local politician, in an arms case, an official said on Tuesday.

Sadiq Bangali (44), a sharpshooter from Pujari's gang, was apprehended from suburban Cotton Green on Friday night, in connection with an arms case, the official said. Based on a tip-off about sale of illegal firearms, the AEC laid a trap near Cotton Exchange building, where they caught Bangali with a country-made pistol, a country-made revolver and 15 live cartridges, he said.

The accused was wanted in connection with the killing of local politician Rahul Shetty in Lonavala of Pune district, he said, adding that he will be handed over to the local police there. Investigations have revealed that Bangali was involved in 15 serious offences such as murder and attempt to murder in Pune, Navi Mumbai and Mumbai, the official said.

The accused was acquitted in the murder case of Devidas Chougule, brother of Shiv Sena leader Vijay Chougule, in Navi Mumbai, he said. Bangali was also involved in the firing at filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's office, which he had carried out on Pujari's direction, he added.