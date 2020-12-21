Mumbai police refuses to disclose details of agreement with HDFC Bank on staff salary accounts

The Mumbai Police has refused to share the details of an agreement it has with the HDFC Bank for the disbursal of salaries to its officers and personnel.

It has denied the information to activist Anil Galgali, who had sought the information under the Right to Information Act (RTI).

Galgali had inquired about the advertisements issued vis-a-vis the agreement, the total proposals received, and the final decision process. Earlier, the salary accounts were with Axis Bank. The agreement was signed with HDFC Bank after the Axis Bank contract ended in July 2020.

Assistant Commissioner of Police MP Patil sent a copy of the reply given by the Pay and Accounts Branch to Galgali. Mumbai Police has informed that it is not possible to provide information under Section 8 (1) (g) of the Right to Information Act, 2005. The rule states: “….information, the disclosure of which would endanger the life or physical safety of any person or identify the source of information or assistance given in confidence for law enforcement or security purposes…”

After being denied information, Galgali shot off letters to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh and demanded that the information be uploaded on its website.