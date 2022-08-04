Mumbai Police’s anti-narcotics cell seizes 710 kg of ‘meow-meow’ from suburbs

In one of the biggest drug busts in recent times, the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police seized 710 kgs of mephedrone valued at around Rs 1,408 crore from Nalasopara suburbs of India’s financial capital.

Five persons were arrested in this drug heist.

Mephedrone, also known as MD or meow-meow, is a stimulant drug, which means it accelerates the speed of the messages travelling between the mind and the body.

Deputy commissioner of police Datta Nalawade, who heads the ANC, said that an entire drug ring—manufacturer, supplier and dealer—was busted during the carefully planned operation. “We have seized 709.74 kgs of mephedrone, which is valued at Rs 14,07,99,50,900,” Nalawade announced, adding that while four people were arrested in Mumbai, one of the suspects was picked up from Nalasopara in Vasai tehsil in Palghar district. “We have busted three layers with the arrest of a peddler, a supplier and a distributor and the contraband manufacturer.”

According to the ANC, its Worli unit initially arrested a peddler from Govandi in Mumbai. The interrogation led to the supplier from Govandi, and then the investigations led to two more persons. Finally, the manufacturer was arrested from Nalasopara.

According to initial investigations, the manufacturer was qualified in organic chemistry.