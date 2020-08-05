Mumbai police seeks information on Disha Salian’s death

Almost two months after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager Disha Salian died under mysterious circumstances, the Mumbai police on Wednesday urged those who have more information about the case to come forward and report.

The 28-year-old Disha Salian, a resident of Mumbai’s Dadar area, fell to death from a highrise building in suburban Malad. The Malvani police station had registered an accidental death report (ADR) and investigations were still continuing.

The development comes a day after former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane said both Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian were murdered. Besides, he also claimed that Disha Salian was raped and then murdered – and this was evident from the post-mortem report."In relation to Disha Salian's death, the Malvani police station has registered a case of unnatural death.

Malvani police are investigating all possible angles related to this death. Regarding this, a lot of news/information is being published on social media, newspapers and TV channels. If anyone has any information or evidence relating to this and wishes to share it with us, can do so with the following officers,” the press statement said, which has the phone number and e-mail of officers senior officials.

The police have recorded the statements of Disha Salian’s fiancé and actor Rohan Roy; father Satish; mother Vasanthi; security guards; and four friends including a lady friend.Roy had purchased a flat on the 14th floor of Galaxy building, Jankalyan Nagar, Malad, where he and Salian had planned to stay after their marriage.