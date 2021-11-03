Mumbai Police seized 3,414 kg of drugs worth Rs 131 crore in the last 3 years

Narcotics to the tune of 3,414 kgs valued at a whooping Rs 131 crore has been seized by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police, in the last 3 years. During the same period, the Mumbai Police has registered 208 anti-drug cases and arrested 298 accused.

Veteran activist Anil Galgali secured this information from Mumbai Police by way of Right to Information. Galgali had sought information from the Mumbai Police on drugs and other stimulants in the last three years.

Assistant Commissioner of Police of ANC Sandeep Kale has provided regional information to Galgali.

According to the reply, a total of 5 units are functioning in which South Regional Division- Azad Maidan Unit, Central Regional Division- Worli Unit, West Regional Division- Bandra, East Regional Division- Ghatkopar Unit, North Regional Division- Kandivali Unit.

Galgali has been informed about the action taken under NDPS Act and the seizure include Cannabis, Hashish, MD, Cocaine, MDMA, codeine, Opium, LSD papers, Alperzoam, Netravet tablets. Compared to 2019 and 2020, the ANC has become more active in 2021 and by 20 October, 2021, the action increased 7 times.

In 2019, 394.35 kg of narcotics were seized, including 1343 strips, 7577 bottles and 1551 dot milligrams valued Rs 25.29 crore while in 2020, 427.277 kg of narcotics were seized including 5191 bottles, 66000 tabs 14 dot milligrams valued at Rs 22.24 crore.

According to the RTI reply, in 2021 and till October 20, 2021, 2592.93 kg of narcotics were seized and 15830 bottles and 189 LSD papers worth Rs 83.19 crore were seized.

The ANC has recorded the highest number of FIRs in 2021 as compared to 2019 and 2020 and also the highest number of arrests.

As of October 20, 2021, a total of 94 crimes have been registered in which 137 accused have been arrested.

In 2019, 103 accused were arrested in 70 cases, while in 2020, only 44 cases were registered in which the number of accused arrested was 58.

“If there is an increase in crime at the local level, the responsibility of the local police station should be fixed,” Galgali added.

Check out DH's latest videos: