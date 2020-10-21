Mumbai police summon Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli

Mumbai police summon Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli in sedition case

Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS,
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 23:24 ist
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel. Credit: Twitter (@rangoliranaut)

The Mumbai police on Wednesday summoned Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel in a sedition case registered against them.

While Kangana has been asked to appear on October 26,  Rangoli has been called on October 27.

The Mumbai police had registered an FIR on October 17 following directions from the Bandra Magistrate Metropolitan Court.

The sisters have been accused of creating a communal divide through their tweets.

The court had asked the Mumbai police to register an FIR based on the complaint of Munawwar Ali Sayyed, a casting director and fitness trainer.

Sayyed’s lawyer Ravish Zamindar had pleaded for registration of an FIR under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity), 295A (malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings), 124A (sedition) against the actor and her sister.

In the detailed complaint, Sayyed has accused Kangana and Rangoli of defaming Bollywood, portraying people working in it in a bad light with claims of nepotism, drug addiction, communal bias, attempting to create a rift between artistes of different communities, insulting religions, calling them murderers through their social media handles and making public statements.

